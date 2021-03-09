$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Criteo reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $37.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

