-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.33). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,556. The company has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

