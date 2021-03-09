$0.55 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

