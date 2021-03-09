-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

VYGR opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

