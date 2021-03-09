$0.85 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TC Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 859,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,057,000 after buying an additional 127,369 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

