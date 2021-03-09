0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $662,261.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $662,261.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030430 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

