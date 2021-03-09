0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.43

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. 0x has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $153.57 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.