$1.03 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.32. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. 10,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

