$1.03 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. CGI reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

