$1.03 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. CGI reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
