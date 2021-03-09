$1.04 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of FBHS opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 294,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

