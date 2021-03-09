$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 117,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 108,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
