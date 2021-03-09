-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($0.78). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

TBPH opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

