$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of THS opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

