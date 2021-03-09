$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

WDAY stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

