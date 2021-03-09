$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

