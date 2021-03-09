$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

