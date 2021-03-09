$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $277,239.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 544,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,193. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

