$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average of $282.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.