$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

