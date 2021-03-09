$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.78. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

NYSE:LEN opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.