$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. 5,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,119. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.