$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $339.34. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $231,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 113.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.