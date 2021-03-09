$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

