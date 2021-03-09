-$1.87 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,146.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the airline’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,740 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 227.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. 194,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,704. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.