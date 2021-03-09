100,000 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

