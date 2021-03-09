106,400 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 679,752 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

