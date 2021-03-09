10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises 2.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,111,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,347,646.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.