$113.49 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $113.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $645.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $718.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $793.34 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.