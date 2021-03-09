13,215 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Abiomed makes up approximately 2.1% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $7.10 on Monday, hitting $294.12. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.