143,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

