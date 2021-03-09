$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 billion and the highest is $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $65.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.