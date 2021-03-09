$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 billion and the highest is $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $65.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $318,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

