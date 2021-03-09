15,000 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC

Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. SEA makes up approximately 9.8% of Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NYSE:SE opened at $226.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

