$156.51 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $156.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.95 million. Novanta posted sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $645.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

