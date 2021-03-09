160,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

