$17.84 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post sales of $17.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

