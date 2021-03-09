17,667 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

