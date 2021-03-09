184,703 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.