189,855 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,855 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,106,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Cree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cree by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $106.49 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.