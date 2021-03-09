1,946,755 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,946,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,645,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 123.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 228,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.