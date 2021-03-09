1inch Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00008225 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $642.91 million and approximately $191.69 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00494251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00051544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00077382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00470154 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,221,132 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

