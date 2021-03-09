1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.59 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $54,564.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028503 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00196772 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

