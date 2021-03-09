1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock worth $43,118,725.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

