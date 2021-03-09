1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 991,674 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,725.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

