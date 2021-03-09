1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 7.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.16. 1,557,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,613,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

ONEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,474 shares of company stock worth $42,364,861.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

