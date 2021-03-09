1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.13

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, 1World has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.69 million and $11,892.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

