1World Hits Market Cap of $4.62 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $11,933.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

