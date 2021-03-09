$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $87,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

