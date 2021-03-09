$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,425 shares of company stock worth $1,118,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

