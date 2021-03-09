$2.39 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Primerica reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

PRI traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

