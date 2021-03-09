$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

